Jiyi Holdings Limited’s Winding-Up Petition Dismissed, Trading Still Suspended

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jiyi Holdings Limited ( (HK:1495) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jiyi Holdings Limited announced that the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has dismissed a winding-up petition filed against the company. Despite this development, trading in the company’s shares remains suspended since April 2024, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Jiyi Holdings Limited

Jiyi Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the industry of securities listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$25.85M

Learn more about 1495 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue