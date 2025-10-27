Jiuzi Holdings Implements Major Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Jiuzi Holdings ( (JZXN) ).

On October 24, 2025, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. held two extraordinary general meetings where shareholders approved significant changes to the company’s share structure. During the Phase I Meeting, a consolidation of every five issued and unissued ordinary shares into one share was approved, altering the share’s par value. Subsequently, at the Phase II Meeting, a further consolidation was approved, converting every forty shares into one, and the company’s memorandum and articles of association were amended. These changes aim to streamline Jiuzi Holdings’ share capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Jiuzi Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 2,925,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.04M

For detailed information about JZXN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue