Jiu Rong Holdings Reports Increased Revenue but Sustains Net Loss

Jiu Rong Holdings Limited ( (HK:2358) ) has issued an update.

Jiu Rong Holdings Limited announced its financial results for the eighteen months ending June 30, 2025, reporting a revenue increase to HK$875,247,000 from HK$471,779,000 in 2023. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a net loss of HK$306,263,000, attributed to high finance costs and losses from associates, impacting its overall financial health and shareholder value.

More about Jiu Rong Holdings Limited

Jiu Rong Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in various business operations, although specific industry details are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 15,051,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$65.66M

