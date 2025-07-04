JINS HOLDINGS Reports Strong June Sales and Store Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JINS HOLDINGS ( (JP:3046) ) has provided an update.

In June 2025, JINS HOLDINGS reported a 13.3% year-over-year increase in total sales across its Japanese eyewear stores, driven by strong sales of high-priced and seasonal products. The company expanded its presence with a net increase of six stores, bringing the total to 536, reflecting a strategic growth in its retail footprint.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. operates in the eyewear industry, focusing on retail sales through its stores in Japan. The company offers a range of eyewear products and also generates revenue from wholesale and e-commerce operations.

