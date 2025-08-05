JINS HOLDINGS Reports Strong July Sales Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JINS HOLDINGS ( (JP:3046) ) has shared an update.

In July 2025, JINS HOLDINGS reported a 17.0% year-over-year increase in total sales across all its eyewear stores in Japan, with existing stores seeing a 12.2% increase in same-store sales. This growth was driven by strong sales of high-priced and seasonal products, aided by promotional campaigns and rising temperatures. The company expanded its presence with a net increase of one store, bringing the total to 537 stores by the end of July.

More about JINS HOLDINGS

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. operates in the eyewear industry, primarily focusing on retail sales of eyewear products in Japan. The company also generates revenue from wholesale, e-commerce, and other operations.

Average Trading Volume: 221,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen185.8B

