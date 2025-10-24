Jinkushal Industries Schedules Investor Conference Call for H1 FY26 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Jinkushal Industries Limited ( (IN:JKIPL) ) is now available.

Jinkushal Industries Limited has announced a schedule for an investor conference call to discuss the H1 FY26 results. The call is set for October 29, 2025, at 1:00 PM IST and will cover publicly available information, ensuring compliance with fair disclosure practices. This announcement indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting investor relations positively.

