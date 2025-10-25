Jinkushal Industries Releases Financial Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jinkushal Industries Limited ( (IN:JKIPL) ) has shared an update.

Jinkushal Industries Limited has announced the publication of their unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. These results have been published in ‘The Economic Times’ and ‘Swadesh’ newspapers, adhering to the SEBI Listing Regulations. This disclosure is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial health and performance.

Average Trading Volume: 44,394

