Jinkushal Industries Announces Q2 and Half-Year Financial Results

Jinkushal Industries Limited ( (IN:JKIPL) ) has shared an announcement.

Jinkushal Industries Limited announced the approval of its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on October 24, 2025. The financial results, both standalone and consolidated, were recommended by the Audit Committee and have been made available on the company’s website. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance with SEBI regulations, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 39,878

