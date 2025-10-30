JinkoSolar Subsidiary Reports Q3 2025 Financial Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JinkoSolar ( (JKS) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, JinkoSolar’s subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The results, prepared under PRC GAAP, revealed a decline in total assets and equity, with significant losses reported before income taxes and net profit. The financial performance reflects challenges in the solar industry, impacting the company’s operations and market positioning. Investors are advised to exercise caution due to differences in accounting standards between PRC GAAP and US GAAP.

Spark’s Take on JKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JKS is a Neutral.

JinkoSolar’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and valuation challenges. High leverage and declining profitability weigh heavily on the score. Technical indicators show neutral momentum, while the negative P/E ratio and high dividend yield raise concerns about sustainability. Despite some cash flow improvements, strategic adjustments are needed to enhance the financial outlook.

More about JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers globally. The company distributes solar products and offers solutions and services to a diverse international customer base, including utility, commercial, and residential sectors across countries such as China, the United States, Japan, Germany, and many others. As of September 30, 2025, JinkoSolar operated over 10 production facilities worldwide and maintained a global sales network with subsidiaries and sales teams in key markets.

Average Trading Volume: 551,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.21B

