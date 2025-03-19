Jinhui Holdings Announces Vessel Disposal for US$8.26 Million

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0137) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the disposal of a vessel by its subsidiary, Jinhui Shipping, for US$8.26 million. The transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, involves the transfer of a Supramax vessel to an independent third-party purchaser. This strategic move reflects Jinhui’s ongoing efforts to optimize its fleet and align with market conditions, potentially impacting its financials and market positioning.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. is primarily involved in investment holding, with its subsidiaries engaged in international ship chartering and ship owning. The company operates in the maritime industry, focusing on the ownership and chartering of ships.

