Jingrui Holdings Reports July 2025 Sales Figures

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1862) ) has shared an update.

Jingrui Holdings Limited reported unaudited operating statistics for July 2025, revealing contracted sales of approximately RMB99 million and a gross floor area of 6,446 square meters. The average selling price was RMB15,358 per square meter. For the first seven months of 2025, the company achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB571 million over 39,221 square meters, with an average price of RMB14,559 per square meter. These figures, based on preliminary internal data, may differ from future audited reports, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Jingrui Holdings Ltd.

Jingrui Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. The company focuses on property development and sales, with a market presence in China.

YTD Price Performance: -48.15%

Average Trading Volume: 11,741,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$21.54M

