Jindalee Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

The latest update is out from Jindalee Resources Limited ( (AU:JLL) ).

Jindalee Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 20, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. This meeting is a key event for shareholders to discuss company matters and make important decisions, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Jindalee Resources Limited

Jindalee Resources Limited operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources, which are crucial for the production of batteries and other energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 241,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$45.52M

