Jindalee Lithium Limited Launches $8 Million Capital Raising Initiative

Jindalee Resources Limited ( (AU:JLL) ) has provided an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced a private placement and share purchase plan (SPP) to raise approximately A$8 million. The funds will be used to advance the McDermitt Lithium Project, repurchase convertible securities, and support a US SPAC transaction. The SPP offers eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to purchase additional shares without brokerage fees, with the aim of raising up to A$1 million. This initiative is expected to bolster the company’s financial position and facilitate its strategic projects.

Jindalee Lithium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium projects. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its McDermitt Lithium Project, which is a significant part of its market focus.

