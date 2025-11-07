Jindal Steel Schedules Investor Meeting at Mumbai Summit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. ( (IN:JINDALSTEL) ) has provided an announcement.

Jindal Steel Limited has announced the schedule for its upcoming Analyst and Institutional Investor meeting, which is set to take place on November 12, 2025, at Anand Rathi’s G-200 Summit in Mumbai. This meeting is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with investors and analysts, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Jindal Steel Limited, formerly known as Jindal Steel & Power Limited, operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and supply of steel products. The company is known for its significant presence in the steel manufacturing sector, catering to various industrial needs.

Average Trading Volume: 34,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1101.1B INR

