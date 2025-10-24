Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Announces Postal Ballot Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. ( (IN:JINDALSTEL) ).

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. announced the publication of a newspaper advertisement regarding a notice of the postal ballot and e-voting information. This announcement is part of the company’s regulatory compliance and aims to inform stakeholders about the upcoming voting process, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and supply of steel and power products. The company is known for its integrated operations and market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 34,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 1028.9B INR

For a thorough assessment of JINDALSTEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue