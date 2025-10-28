Jindal Steel Limited Appoints New CEO and Reports Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. ( (IN:JINDALSTEL) ) is now available.

Jindal Steel Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Gautam Malhotra as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 28, 2025. This strategic leadership change is expected to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning. Additionally, the board approved the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ending September 30, 2025, reflecting the company’s financial performance and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Jindal Steel Limited, formerly known as Jindal Steel & Power Limited, operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and supply of steel products. The company is a key player in the market, providing essential materials for construction and infrastructure development.

