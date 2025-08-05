Jindal Saw Limited Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jindal Saw Limited ( (IN:JINDALSAW) ) has shared an update.

Jindal Saw Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, reviewed by Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP. The results, prepared in accordance with SEBI regulations, show no material misstatements, and the company is addressing an appeal related to its subsidiary, Jindal ITF Limited, which may impact its investment value. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence and market positioning.

More about Jindal Saw Limited

Jindal Saw Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of iron and steel pipes and tubes. The company focuses on providing high-quality products for various sectors, including oil and gas, water, and infrastructure projects, positioning itself as a key player in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 175,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 131.3B INR

