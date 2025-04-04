Jindal Saw Limited Confirms Regulatory Compliance for Q1 2025

Jindal Saw Limited ( (IN:JINDALSAW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jindal Saw Limited has announced its compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company provided a certificate from RCMC Share Registry Private Limited confirming this compliance, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and regulatory adherence in its operations.

More about Jindal Saw Limited

YTD Price Performance: -1.73%

Average Trading Volume: 85,084

Current Market Cap: 176.7B INR

See more data about JINDALSAW stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

