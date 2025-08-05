Jindal Saw Limited Announces Key Management Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jindal Saw Limited ( (IN:JINDALSAW) ) has issued an announcement.

Jindal Saw Limited announced significant changes in its management structure, effective August 2025. The Board of Directors approved the change in designation of Shri Neeraj Kumar from Group CEO and Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, and Shri Narendra Mantri from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Additionally, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP was appointed as the internal auditors for the financial year 2025-26. These changes are expected to impact the company’s operational dynamics and strategic direction.

More about Jindal Saw Limited

Jindal Saw Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing and supplying pipes and tubes for various sectors including energy, water, and industrial applications. The company is known for its extensive range of products that cater to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 175,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 131.3B INR

For detailed information about JINDALSAW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue