Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Resolves Asset Acquisition Breach with Compensation Agreement

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1853) ) has issued an update.

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited announced a compensation arrangement following a breach by Changre Group in their asset acquisition agreement. The company will proceed with acquiring certain heat production assets excluding land, while Changre Group will grant a temporary right of use for the land, ensuring continued operations during the 2025-2026 heat supply period.

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited operates in the heating industry, focusing on the production and supply of heat. The company is involved in acquiring assets to enhance its heat production capabilities, primarily serving the People’s Republic of China.

