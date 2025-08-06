Jiashili Group Ltd Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jiashili Group Ltd ( (HK:1285) ) just unveiled an update.

Jiashili Group Ltd has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. The board includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Huang Xianming serving as the Chairman. The company also detailed the membership of its three board committees, which are the Nomination, Audit, and Remuneration Committees, indicating a structured governance framework.

More about Jiashili Group Ltd

Jiashili Group Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. The company is listed under stock code 1285, but specific details about its industry, primary products, services, or market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 31,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$419.1M

