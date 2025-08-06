Jiashili Group Faces Board Changes and Compliance Challenge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Jiashili Group Ltd ( (HK:1285) ).

Jiashili Group Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Huang Zekun as an executive director and Mr. Zhang Ziwen as an independent non-executive director, effective from August 6, 2025. Both directors have decided to focus on other work commitments and have no disagreements with the board. The company expressed gratitude for their contributions. The resignations result in non-compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, which require at least one-third of the board to be independent non-executive directors. Jiashili Group plans to address this issue within three months to ensure compliance.

More about Jiashili Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 31,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$419.1M

Learn more about 1285 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

