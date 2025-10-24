Jiangxi Rimag Group Wins Major Medical Project Bid in Tianjin

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2522) ) has shared an announcement.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Tianjin Rimag Yingrun Medical Imaging Diagnostics Co., Ltd., has won the bid for a significant medical project at Tianjin Beichen Hospital. This project marks the company’s first government-collaborative healthcare resource integration initiative in Tianjin, expected to generate substantial annual revenue and bolster the company’s market presence in northern China. The project will establish a digital and intelligent healthcare sharing platform, enhancing medical resource synergy and service efficiency, and is strategically important for the company’s long-term development and expansion in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2522) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2522 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on medical imaging, diagnostics, pathology, nuclear medicine, and health management. The company aims to integrate healthcare resources and enhance service efficiency, with a strategic focus on expanding its presence in key regions across China.

Average Trading Volume: 19,906,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$6.22B

Learn more about 2522 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue