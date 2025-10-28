Jiangxi Copper Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Jiangxi Copper Company ( (HK:0358) ) is now available.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited has announced an interim cash dividend for the six months ending June 30, 2025, with a declared dividend of RMB 4 per 10 shares. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0956, with a payment date set for November 28, 2025. The announcement includes details on withholding tax rates for non-resident shareholders, with a 10% tax rate applicable to both enterprise and individual non-resident shareholders. This dividend announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and may influence investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0358) stock is a Buy with a HK$37.00 price target.

More about Jiangxi Copper Company

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of copper and other non-ferrous metals. The company is a significant contributor to the global copper market, focusing on mining, smelting, and processing operations.

Average Trading Volume: 27,080,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$134.7B

