Jiangsu Lopal Tech Reports Revenue Growth but Faces Profitability Challenges in Q3 2025

The latest update is out from Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ).

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. released its third quarterly report for 2025, highlighting a 5.33% increase in operating revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching approximately 2.2 billion RMB. Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of about 25.3 million RMB, reflecting ongoing challenges in profitability. The report also noted a significant decline in net cash flows from operating activities, which decreased by 169.61% compared to the previous year. The company’s total assets grew by 11.89% since the end of last year, indicating an expansion in its asset base.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating within the technology sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in providing various technological products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 19,379,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.98B

