Jiangsu Lopal Tech Reports Q3 2025 Operating Data Amid Price Fluctuations

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) just unveiled an update.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. reported its major operating data for the first three quarters of 2025, highlighting production and sales volumes across its key product lines. The company experienced a slight increase in the average selling price of its automotive specialty chemicals, while the price of LFP cathode materials saw a significant decrease. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly lithium carbonate, have impacted the company’s production and operations during this period.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on automotive environmental-friendly specialty chemicals, LFP cathode materials, and lithium carbonate processing. The company is based in China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 19,379,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.98B

