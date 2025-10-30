Jiangsu Lopal Tech Announces Q3 2025 Impairment Provision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) has issued an announcement.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. announced an impairment provision for the third quarter of 2025, following a comprehensive review of its financial assets. The company reported a total asset impairment provision of RMB108,948,400, which led to a corresponding decrease in the total profit for the first three quarters of 2025. This move reflects the company’s adherence to prudent accounting practices and aims to accurately represent its financial position, potentially impacting its profitability and financial stability.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. The company focuses on providing advanced technological solutions and products, with a market presence that extends to various technological and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 19,379,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.98B

See more insights into 2465 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue