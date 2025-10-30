Jiangsu Lopal Tech Adjusts Financials Post Shandong Meiduo Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ).

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. announced a retrospective adjustment of financial figures due to the consolidation of Shandong Meiduo Technology Company Limited, which has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary. This adjustment follows the acquisition and capital increase in Shandong Meiduo, aligning with accounting standards for business combinations under common control, and impacts the company’s financial statements by incorporating Shandong Meiduo’s results.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the technology sector and is involved in the acquisition and consolidation of enterprises under common control, focusing on expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 19,379,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.98B

