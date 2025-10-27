Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1276) ) has shared an update.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, showing a significant increase in financial performance. The company reported an operating revenue of approximately RMB 7.43 billion for the quarter, marking a 12.72% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 9.53% to RMB 1.3 billion, indicating strong growth and operational efficiency. These results reflect the company’s robust market positioning and its ability to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1276) stock is a Buy with a HK$97.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1276 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company operates within the healthcare industry, providing a range of medical solutions and products.

Average Trading Volume: 5,215,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$472.7B

