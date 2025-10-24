Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Innovative Drug Combination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1276) ).

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Shandong Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd., has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for the marketing of Henagliflozin Proline, Retagliptin Phosphate, and Metformin Hydrochloride Sustained-release Tablets. This product is notable for being the first oral triple fixed-dose combination independently developed in China, aimed at complementing diet and exercise regimens.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1276) stock is a Buy with a HK$97.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1276 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in China, focusing on the development and marketing of innovative drugs. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry, providing a range of prescription medications.

Average Trading Volume: 5,274,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$471.4B

For a thorough assessment of 1276 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue