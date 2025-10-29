Jiangsu Expressway Initiates Digital Transformation at Nanjing Toll Station

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) has issued an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has entered into an agreement with Micro Video Company and its subsidiary Yuanchuang Company for a digital transformation project at the Nanjing Toll Station of the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway. This transaction, which involves machine room facility construction, network security optimization, and system software upgrades, is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules. The transaction does not require shareholders’ approval and is deemed fair and reasonable, with no negative impact on the company’s independence or minority shareholders’ interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0177) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.00 price target.

More about Jiangsu Expressway Co

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a joint-stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on the management and operation of expressways, with a significant presence in the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway.

Average Trading Volume: 6,241,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.78B

