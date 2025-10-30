Jiangsu Expressway Boosts Investment in Danjin Expressway Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) has issued an announcement.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited announced a pro rata capital increase of RMB2.64 billion to its subsidiary, Jiangsu Danjin Expressway Co., Ltd. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance the road network in southern Jiangsu by investing in the Danyang to Jintan Section of the Fuli Expressway Project. The transaction, which is exempt from certain listing rules, underscores the company’s commitment to infrastructure development and its strategic collaboration with Changzhou Transportation Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a joint-stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the infrastructure industry, focusing on the construction and management of expressways, primarily in the southern Jiangsu region. The company aims to optimize road network construction to maintain its dominant market position.

