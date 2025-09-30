Jiangsu Expressway Announces Strategic Infrastructure Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) just unveiled an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced a series of agreements involving ordinary related party transactions and continuing connected transactions with several subsidiaries and related parties. These agreements, effective from late 2025, cover a range of services including road maintenance, bridge inspection, and construction of charging piles, as well as leasing operations for gas stations and communication pipelines. The transactions indicate a strategic move to enhance infrastructure capabilities and expand renewable energy projects, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0177) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.00 price target.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on the construction, maintenance, and operation of expressways and related services. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and is involved in various infrastructure projects, including road maintenance, bridge design, and renewable energy initiatives.

