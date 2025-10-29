Jiangsu Expressway Announces Capital Increase for Xitai Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) has shared an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited announced a capital increase for its subsidiary, Jiangsu Xitai Expressway Co., Ltd., raising the registered capital by RMB5.6 billion to support the Xitai Project. This move, which involves new investors and existing shareholders, reduces Jiangsu Expressway’s equity interest from 50% to 47.5%, constituting a deemed disposal under Hong Kong Listing Rules. The transaction is classified as a discloseable and connected transaction, exempt from shareholders’ approval, indicating strategic alignment with provincial government goals and maintaining fair terms for all parties involved.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a joint-stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the infrastructure sector, primarily focusing on the development, operation, and management of expressways and related services.

