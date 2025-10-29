Jiangsu Expressway Announces Capital Increase for Expressway Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) is now available.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited announced a pro rata capital increase in its controlled subsidiary, Jiangsu Danjin Expressway Co., Ltd., amounting to RMB2,636,555,840. This move is aimed at funding the construction of the Danyang to Jintan Section of the Fuli Expressway Project. The capital increase is part of a joint effort with Changzhou Transportation Holdings Group Co., Ltd., which will also contribute to the funding. The transaction is not considered a related party transaction or a material asset restructuring, and it has been approved by the company’s board of directors without needing a general meeting’s approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0177) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangsu Expressway Co stock, see the HK:0177 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangsu Expressway Co

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a joint-stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the expressway industry, focusing on the construction, operation, and management of expressways and related infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 6,241,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.78B

See more insights into 0177 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue