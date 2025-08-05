Jia Yao Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Regulatory Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Jia Yao Holdings Limited ( (HK:1626) ) is now available.
Jia Yao Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected net loss after tax between RMB20.0 million and RMB24.0 million for the first half of 2025, compared to a net profit of RMB27.2 million in the same period of 2024. This downturn is attributed to adjustments in sales strategies due to global e-cigarette regulatory fluctuations and international trade issues, impacting sales and profitability.
More about Jia Yao Holdings Limited
Jia Yao Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the e-cigarette industry. The company focuses on international markets, adjusting its sales strategies in response to global regulatory changes and trade conditions.
Average Trading Volume: 717,396
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$1.66B
