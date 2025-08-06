JGC Holdings Completes Restricted Stock Compensation Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

JGC ( (JP:1963) ) has shared an announcement.

JGC Holdings Corporation, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has completed the payment procedure for issuing new shares as Restricted Stock Compensation. This issuance, approved by the Board of Directors, involves 130,670 common shares at an issue price of 1,248 yen per share, amounting to 163,076,160 yen. The shares are allocated to directors and executive officers of JGC Holdings and its subsidiaries, potentially impacting the company’s executive compensation structure and aligning management interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1963) stock is a Hold with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JGC stock, see the JP:1963 Stock Forecast page.

More about JGC

Average Trading Volume: 976,437

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen348.5B

Find detailed analytics on 1963 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue