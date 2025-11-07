JFrog Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Jfrog Ltd. ( (FROG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Jfrog Ltd. presented to its investors.

JFrog Ltd. is a technology company specializing in DevOps, DevSecOps, and MLOps platforms, providing a comprehensive software supply chain platform that enables organizations to build, manage, and distribute software efficiently and securely.

In its third quarter of 2025, JFrog reported a significant increase in total revenues, reaching $136.9 million, marking a 26% growth compared to the previous year. The company also highlighted a notable rise in cloud revenues and an increase in high-value customers, alongside the launch of new products aimed at enhancing software governance and AI model security.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a non-GAAP gross profit of $114.9 million with a gross margin of 83.9%, and a non-GAAP operating income of $25.6 million. The company also reported a strong operating cash flow of $30.2 million and a free cash flow of $28.8 million. Strategically, JFrog introduced ‘AppTrust’ for governance and compliance and an ‘AI Catalog’ to secure AI model delivery, reflecting its commitment to innovation in software security and delivery.

Looking ahead, JFrog’s management remains optimistic, projecting steady revenue growth and continued expansion in its cloud business. The company aims to maintain its trajectory of responsible innovation and disciplined operations to drive sustainable growth in the evolving software landscape.

