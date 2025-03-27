JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd Revises Proceeds Allocation to Boost Market Position

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ) has shared an announcement.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd announced a change in the allocation of its unutilized net proceeds from its global offering, amounting to approximately RMB256.7 million. The company plans to reallocate funds to expand investments in KOLs and MCNs, and improve content production capabilities, aiming for full utilization by December 31, 2027. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s market position and operational capabilities.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on enhancing its content production capabilities, technology capabilities, and investments in Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Multi-Channel Networks (MCNs).

