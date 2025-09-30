JF SmartInvest Holdings Announces Interim Dividend and Register Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ) just unveiled an announcement.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd has announced the closure of its Register of Members to facilitate the approval process for an interim dividend of HK$0.51 per share for the first half of 2025. Shareholders must ensure their eligibility to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on October 27, 2025, and qualify for the dividend distribution by adhering to the specified registration deadlines. The interim dividend, pending approval, is expected to be dispatched by November 13, 2025.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial services industry. It focuses on investment and wealth management solutions, offering a range of financial products and services to its clients.

