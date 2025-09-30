JF SmartInvest Completes Acquisition of Guangfa Insurance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ).

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd has completed the acquisition of Beijing Guangfa Insurance Brokerage Co., Ltd., consolidating it as a wholly owned subsidiary. This strategic move enhances JF SmartInvest’s market positioning in the insurance brokerage sector, potentially increasing its influence and operational capabilities in the region.

More about JF Wealth Holdings Ltd

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on investment and insurance brokerage services, with a market presence in Hong Kong and China.

Average Trading Volume: 7,557,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.17B



