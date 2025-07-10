Jet2 Initiates Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Jet2 PLC ( (GB:JET2) ) is now available.

Jet2 plc announced the purchase of 140,000 ordinary shares as part of its buyback programme, with plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 209,185,762. This move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s robust financial position, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JET2) stock is a Buy with a £1700.00 price target.

Spark's Take on GB:JET2 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:JET2 is a Outperform.

Jet2 PLC demonstrates strong financial performance, supported by robust revenue and profitability growth, effective equity leverage, and strategic financial maneuvers like share buybacks. These strengths are somewhat offset by high liabilities and potential overbought technical indicators. The stock is undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors, although caution is advised due to mixed technical signals.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JET2 stock, click here.

More about Jet2 PLC

Jet2 plc is a Leisure Travel Group, consisting of Jet2holidays, a leading provider of ATOL protected package holidays to destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities, and Jet2.com, the UK’s third largest airline by passenger numbers, specializing in scheduled holiday flights. Jet2 operates from 13 UK airport bases.

Average Trading Volume: 765,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.78B

Find detailed analytics on JET2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

