Jericho Energy Restructures Debt and Warrants

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. has announced plans to amend the terms of its outstanding convertible debentures and share purchase warrants, extending the maturity and adjusting the conversion and exercise prices, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Additionally, the company is settling accrued interest on some debentures by issuing new shares at a deemed price, also pending regulatory approval. These moves are part of Jericho’s broader strategy to strengthen its financial structure while it continues to invest in both traditional hydrocarbon assets and low-carbon energy technologies like hydrogen.

