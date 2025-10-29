Jenscare Scientific Unveils Promising Clinical Results at TCT 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jenscare Scientific Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9877) ) just unveiled an update.

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. announced the release of clinical study results for its multi-product portfolio at the TCT 2025 conference in San Francisco. The studies, including the LuX-Valve Plus TRINITY, JensClip, and Ken-Valve, demonstrated high success rates and significant improvements in patient outcomes, positioning the company as a leader in transcatheter cardiovascular therapies. The LuX-Valve Plus TRINITY study, in particular, showed a 97% device success rate and notable enhancements in patients’ quality of life, underscoring the safety and efficacy of Jenscare’s products for stakeholders.

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the development of transcatheter heart valve replacement and repair systems. The company focuses on innovative cardiovascular solutions, targeting high-risk patients with severe heart valve conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 677,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.85B

