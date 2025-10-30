JE Cleantech Holdings Reports Revenue Decline and Net Loss for Mid-2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited ( (JCSE) ) has shared an update.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited reported a decline in revenue and a net loss for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s revenue decreased from SGD10.7 million in 2024 to SGD6.5 million in 2025, and it experienced a net loss of SGD0.8 million in 2025, down from a net income of SGD0.6 million in 2024. The company faces challenges due to its dependence on a few major customer groups, which accounted for a significant portion of its revenue. This reliance, coupled with the non-recurring nature of its sales, poses risks to its financial stability and growth prospects.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, based in Singapore, specializes in the sale of cleaning systems and equipment, as well as providing centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. The company primarily serves industrial applications in Singapore and Malaysia, with a focus on food and beverage establishments.

