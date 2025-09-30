JD Health International Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from JD Health International, Inc. ( (HK:6618) ).

JD Health International Inc. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. This announcement provides insights into the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6618) stock is a Buy with a HK$78.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JD Health International, Inc. stock, see the HK:6618 Stock Forecast page.

More about JD Health International, Inc.

JD Health International Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the healthcare industry. It is primarily focused on providing health-related services and products, leveraging its position in the market to cater to a wide range of healthcare needs.

Average Trading Volume: 10,041,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

For a thorough assessment of 6618 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

