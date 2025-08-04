JCurve Solutions Expands with New Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JCurve Solutions Limited ( (AU:JCS) ) has provided an announcement.

JCurve Solutions Limited has issued 20,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a placement announced in late July 2025. This move, compliant with the Corporations Act, aims to enhance the company’s financial standing and support its growth initiatives, reflecting its strategic commitment to expanding its market presence.

More about JCurve Solutions Limited

JCurve Solutions Limited operates in the business solutions industry, focusing on developing partnerships to facilitate business growth. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker JCS.

Average Trading Volume: 242,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.19M

