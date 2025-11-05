JBT Marel Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

John Bean Tech ( (JBTM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information John Bean Tech presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

JBT Marel Corporation is a global technology solutions provider in the food and beverage industry, offering integrated systems and software to optimize food yield, safety, and efficiency across various markets.

In the third quarter of 2025, JBT Marel Corporation reported strong financial results, surpassing earnings expectations and raising its full-year guidance. The company achieved $1 billion in revenue, with significant contributions from recurring revenue streams and operational efficiencies.

Key financial highlights include a revenue of $1 billion, a net income of $67 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $171 million. The company also reported $946 million in orders and a backlog of $1.3 billion. Notably, JBT Marel realized $14 million in synergy savings and issued $575 million in convertible senior notes to strengthen its financial position.

Looking ahead, JBT Marel plans to realign its segments to better reflect its integrated operating model, focusing on Protein Solutions and Prepared Food and Beverage Solutions. The company remains optimistic about achieving its synergy savings targets and maintaining its growth trajectory.

JBT Marel’s management remains confident in the company’s future prospects, as evidenced by the raised full-year guidance and ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and market presence.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue