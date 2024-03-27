JBS S.A. Financial Statements Get Clean Audit

Jbs S.A. (JBSAY) has released an update.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. has audited JBS S.A.’s financial statements, concluding that they fairly present the company’s financial position as of December 31, 2023. The audit, which complied with Brazilian and International Standards, confirmed the company’s adherence to accounting practices in Brazil and IFRS. A key audit matter highlighted was the complexity of evaluating income tax due to JBS S.A.’s global operations and varying tax legislations.

