JBCC Holdings Inc. Increases Dividend Forecast for FY 2026

JBCC Holdings Inc. ( (JP:9889) ) has issued an announcement.

JBCC Holdings Inc. has announced a revision to its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reflecting an increase in the dividend per share. This decision is part of the company’s broader financial strategy aimed at enhancing corporate value and maximizing shareholder returns through improved capital efficiency and a stable dividend policy.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9889) stock is a Buy with a Yen1366.00 price target.

More about JBCC Holdings Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 164,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen85.19B



